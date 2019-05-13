The MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News file)

Detroit — The body of a man who went missing in November, after a vehicle was found abandoned on the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle, and was spotted in the waters of the Detroit River, resurfaced almost six months later to the date in the Detroit River off Wyandotte, Michigan State Police said.

On Nov. 20, at 6:10 a.m., Michigan State Police, who patrol Belle Isle, got a 911 call about a Ford Escape on the bridge, with no one inside and footprints leading to the rail of the bridge.

Police requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, but authorities were never able to recover the body, though it had been spotted at one point. A Coast Guard official said the body was "motionless, facing down" before disappearing back into the water.

The body remained missing until Sunday night, about 8:35 p.m., when a fisherman in Wyandotte located a body on the shoreline. On Monday, state police identified the victim as Patrick Fitzgerald. He was 49.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

