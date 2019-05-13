'Large' water main break in Wayne closes Michigan Ave.
Wayne — Motorists passing through the city of Wayne on Monday morning should avoid the area of Michigan Avenue and Howe, as crews work to fix what the city describes as a "large water main break" on the main road.
That portion of Michigan Ave. is between Wayne Road to the west and Venoy to the east.
The city reported the closure in the 5 a.m. hour, but there was no immediate word as to the cause of the break or when the road would reopen.
