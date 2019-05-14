Buy Photo Crime scene tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 30-year-old driver died Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 96, Michigan State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended another car on the freeway near Telegraph at about 4 p.m. after "driving at an excessive speed," state police said on Twitter.

There was little damage to either vehicle, according to the post.

The Chevy continued off the road and struck a wall. Troopers broke a window to remove the man and performed CPR, but it failed to revive him.

The driver was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills and pronounced dead.

No one else reported injuries in the crash.



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/14/1-dead-96-crash-near-telegraph/3674761002/