A gravel hauler has overturned on I-75. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Lincoln Park — Southbound Interstate 75 has reopened at Outer Drive in Lincoln Park, state officials said.

All lanes of the freeway had been closed for nearly seven hours after a gravel hauler fell over on its side.

As of 8 p.m., only the right lane and Outer Drive exit was closed, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

SB 75 CLOSED south of Rouge River bridge for semi crash & clean up. Expect to remain closed for hours. Use M85/Fort or WB96 & WB 94. pic.twitter.com/bcWDvvBezE — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 15, 2019

