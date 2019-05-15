SB I-75 reopens at Outer Drive after crash
Lincoln Park — Southbound Interstate 75 has reopened at Outer Drive in Lincoln Park, state officials said.
All lanes of the freeway had been closed for nearly seven hours after a gravel hauler fell over on its side.
As of 8 p.m., only the right lane and Outer Drive exit was closed, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.
