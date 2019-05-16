Crash closes NB I-275 at Ford Road
Canton — Northbound Interstate 275 is closed at Ford Road due to a crash, state officials said.
All traffic is detoured off the freeway at Ford Road, they also said. Traffic is backed up to Michigan Avenue.
First Lt. Mike Shaw, a commander and spokesman for Michigan State Police in Detroit, wrote via Twitter that it was a two-car crash. One victim had to be transported to St. Mary's Hospital, in Livonia, with "life-threatening injuries." That victim's age and sex were not immediately available.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/16/crash-closes-nb-275-ford-road/3691531002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.