A crash has closed all lanes of northbound I-275 at Ford Road, officials said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Canton — Northbound Interstate 275 is closed at Ford Road due to a crash, state officials said.

All traffic is detoured off the freeway at Ford Road, they also said. Traffic is backed up to Michigan Avenue.

First Lt. Mike Shaw, a commander and spokesman for Michigan State Police in Detroit, wrote via Twitter that it was a two-car crash. One victim had to be transported to St. Mary's Hospital, in Livonia, with "life-threatening injuries." That victim's age and sex were not immediately available.

Crash on NB I-275

Location: NB I-275 at Ford Rd

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Event Message: NB I-275 at Ford RD freeway closed due to incident - All traffic is being ramped off onto Ford RD.

Reported: 9:09 AM — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 16, 2019

