Two men were charged Thursday in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery spree that ended earlier this week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Marius Edward Robinson, 31, and Kevin Terrell Edwards, 28, both of Detroit, in a series of carjackings and armed robberies that began last week.

The spree began May 9 around 12:45 p.m. when a car was stolen in front of a home in the 8800 block of Stahelin in Detroit. Four days later, around 8:40 a.m., Robinson and Edwards allegedly attempted to carjack and rob a man at gunpoint. The victim fled the scene without giving up his car keys, according to the prosecutor's office.

Later on Monday, Robinson and Edwards allegedly approached a woman in a parking lot in the 9600 block of Wyoming around 9:37 a.m. The pair produced a weapon and robbed the woman of her belongings and drive away in her vehicle.

Less than 10 minutes later, Robinson and Edwards allegedly approached another woman sitting in her vehicle in the 10100 block of West Chicago and robbed her of her personal belongings and her vehicle. About 15 minutes later, the duo allegedly approached a man as he was getting out of his in car near Joy Road and Greenfield and took his belongings and vehicle at gunpoint.

The pair were arrested following an investigation by Detroit Police. Both were charged with three counts each of armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000-$20,000; carrying a dangerous weapon; felon in possession of a firearm and eight counts of felony firearm.

Robinson and Edwards were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/16/pair-charged-carjacking-and-armed-robbery-spree/3694050002/