People in the city should boil any water intended for consumption for at least 5 minutes to kill any bacteria. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Northville — The city of Northville has issued a boil water alert Friday due to a water main break, officials said.

The alert is for city residents and not neighboring Northville Township. The alert means that people in the city should boil any water intended for consumption for at least 5 minutes to kill any bacteria.

Officials said crews are working to fix the problem. Once repairs are made, the water main will be closed for at least 48 hours for bacterial testing.

For information, visit the city’s website, its Facebook page or Twitter account. Residents can also contact the city at (248) 349-1300.

Clark Doman contributed.

