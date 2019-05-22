Dearborn — Police on Wednesday released more details about a man's skeletal remains found in April in a wooded area as they ask the public for help to identify him.

Officials said the deceased man was wearing a shirt that had a distinct image of a dark-haired child positioned near a high wheel bicycle on its front.

Dearborn police said a T-shirt with this design on the front was found April 23, 2019, with a man's skeletal remains in a wooded area. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Police said investigators were notified on April 23 by CSX Transportation workers that possible human remains had been located in woods near Michigan Avenue and Miller, near the exit to Interstate 94.

More: Skeletal remains found in Dearborn

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office took the remains into custody.

It doesn't appear the man died from foul play, according to Dearborn police, but authorities are still unable to identify him.

Investigators said the older, white man was wearing tan pants, a tan Carhartt-style jacket and an orange knit cap. He also had on one brown boot and one yellow rain boot.

It appears he may have been homeless at the time of his death, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/22/dearborn-police-ask-public-help-id-skeletal-remains/3766625002/