Grosse Pointe Farms — Police in Grosse Pointe Farms pulled a woman's body from Lake St. Clair on Wednesday morning.

The body was pulled from the water at about 6:30 a.m., in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Moran, per a statement from Grosse Pointe Farms Police Department.

The woman's age and identity were not immediately available, and it's not immediately known how she came to be in the water.

Lt. Justin Bommer of the U.S. Coast Guard said the body had been recovered by the time Coast Guard personnel arrived at the scene.

