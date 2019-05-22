John Calderone (Photo: Wyandotte Police Department)

Wyandotte — A 49-year-old man was given a $250,000 bond after his attempt to park Saturday resulted in a 911 call and a struggle with a police officer in the Downriver suburb Wyandotte, police said.

At about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, the suspect, John Calderone, parked near a barbershop on First and Maple, said Archie Hamilton, deputy chief of the Wyandotte Police Department. That's north of Eureka and west of Biddle.

But the area where the man parked has a manhole that's sinking into the ground, and was blocked off with a cone.

When a business owner confronted the suspect, he became "irate," and remained that way when an officer arrived, Hamilton said.

After "several warnings" were ignored, Hamilton said, the officer went to arrest the man, but he allegedly put up a fight, punching the officer in the jaw several times and grabbing at his holstered gun.

It was only when the officer pepper-sprayed the man that he was able to make the arrest.

Calderone is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, causing injury, and attempting to disarm a police officer.

He was arraigned Tuesday in 27th District Court in Wyandotte and remains at Wayne County Jail as of Wednesday morning, records show.

