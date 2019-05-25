The Highland Park Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an alleged conwoman.

Police identified the suspect as Cynthia Littleton, 60, who also goes by Karen and is also known as Cynthia Finley.

Marli Blackman, a press secretary with the department, said the woman has been misrepresenting herself to get into buildings and then stealing things. The woman is also fraudulently selling food Kroger baskets posing as a representative of the grocery, Blackman said.

A warrant has been issued for the woman's arrest, she said.

Anyone who sees the woman or has information on her location is asked to call the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338 or call 911.

