CLOSE Two killed, two injured in accident at Telegraph and Northline in Taylor on May 28, 2019. City of Taylor

Taylor — Two passengers of a car died after the driver ran a red light Tuesday morning and collided with a tractor-trailer at Telegraph and Northline, city officials said Wednesday.

The driver of the car remains in critical condition and could face charges, according to a city of Taylor press release. Two others riding in the car died: Heather Lee Hutchinson and Zachary Tyler Rich. Their ages and hometowns weren't available late Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer had the green light for about 10 seconds when it was hit, officials said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the release. The crash closed the intersection most of the day. Police are investigating.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/05/29/two-die-after-car-runs-red-light-slams-into-truck-taylor/1277011001/