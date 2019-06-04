Romulus — A 36-year-old man faces felony charges for an alleged mid-November hit-and-run in Romulus.

Michael Thompson is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to records from 34th District Court in Romulus.

The crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 20, on Ecorse Road west of Merriman, in front of the Amazon fulfillment center, per the police report, which The Detroit News obtained with a Freedom of Information Act request.

A 75-year-old man was riding a bike on the grass on the south side of the road, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that as the victim rode his bike, a minivan pulled out of the Amazon parking lot, headed east on Ecorse Road. After hitting the man, the van then pulled a U-turn and headed west. Police recovered a broken mirror from the scene.

A witness attempted to follow the vehicle, but lost it at Ecorse and Haggerty.

Witnesses waited with the victim until medics took him to Beaumont Dearborn, where he was treated for minor injuries.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

An investigation led police to a 2005 Ford Freestar, and to identify Thompson as the alleged driver.

At his arraignment Monday, Thompson was given a $10,000 bond, according to jail records, and he remains on Wayne County Jail. Thompson was also given a $10,000 bond in another case, for receiving or concealing a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

Thompson is due for a preliminary examination on June 19, according to court records.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/04/man-36-charged-romulus-hit-and-run-bicycle-rider/1338801001/