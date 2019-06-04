Allen Park police said a Wi-Fi camera was found over the weekend in a Starbucks restaurant. (Photo: Allen Park Police)

Allen Park — Police are investigating who put a camera in a Starbucks' restroom, officials said.

They said the camera was found over the weekend when the coffee shop's staff was cleaning. It was attached to the underside of a toilet lid, according to authorities.

Investigators said it appeared the camera had been recently placed in the restroom.

Police said the camera is made for concealment and costs about $60. They also said the lens at the end of the cable is difficult to spot.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/04/police-investigate-bathroom-cam-found-allen-park-starbucks/1338582001/