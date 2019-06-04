Police investigate bathroom cam found at Allen Park Starbucks
Allen Park — Police are investigating who put a camera in a Starbucks' restroom, officials said.
They said the camera was found over the weekend when the coffee shop's staff was cleaning. It was attached to the underside of a toilet lid, according to authorities.
Investigators said it appeared the camera had been recently placed in the restroom.
Police said the camera is made for concealment and costs about $60. They also said the lens at the end of the cable is difficult to spot.
