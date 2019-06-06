Cantoro Italian Market Trattoria (Photo: Wayne County Airport Authority)

Romulus — Three new restaurants have opened in Detroit Metro Airport's North Terminal.

Cantoro Italian Market Trattoria, Air Margaritaville and Atwater Brewery are the first of a $21 million dinning redevelopment project, officials said Thursday.

Of the three, Air Margaritaville is the most recent to open. The Jimmy Buffett-themed airport restaurant and the Detroit Street Cafe featuring Zingerman's Coffee both opened Wednesday.

Cantoro, located in baggage claim, opened April 18 and the Atwater Brewery opened Saturday, according to officials.

“It is an exciting time at Detroit Metropolitan Airport,” Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement. “Our employees and customers have been looking forward to the redevelopment of our North Terminal dining options. We are happy to work in collaboration with our concessionaires to offer a taste of our region to all who walk through our terminal.”

The authority, which oversees the airport's operation, plans a nearly $21 million transformation of dinning options in the terminal and includes 15 food and beverage concepts.

Officials said the next phase of the project, which will include MOD Pizza, National Coney Island and Starbucks, is expected to be completed this summer.

