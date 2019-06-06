Buy Photo Detroit Police officer Elaine Williams gets on ground level as she photographs teammate Shaday Jenkins during the "Pictures of Hope " program by Photojournalist Linda Solomon on Saturday, September 26, 2015. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Garden City — A Garden City man is facing up to life in prison on claims he fatally shot an off-duty Detroit police officer in a domestic incident, authorities said.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson, 35, was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of his domestic partner Sgt. Elaine Williams, a 14-year-veteran of the police department. Wayne County prosecutors charged Johnson with first-degree murder and felony firearm in 21st District Court in Garden City.

Williams, a mother of two children who worked in the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Section, lived in Garden City, where the incident occurred.

Garden City police responded to Williams' home on Belton Street about 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found Williams dead inside.

They found Johnson, who had sustained an injury, nearby. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Prosecutors allege Johnson shot Williams multiple times.

"By all accounts, Elaine Williams was a beloved member of the Detroit Police Department," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release. "We mourn her passing. This case is a stark example of what can potentially happen in every domestic violence case. The alleged actions of this defendant will be addressed fairly and justly."

Johnson was expected to be arraigned in the hospital Thursday.

