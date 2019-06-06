Taylor — On Wednesday morning in Taylor, a 52-year-old woman, early for work, waited in the parking lot for her day to start. Instead, police said, she was kidnapped, carjacked, made to take money from an ATM, choked with her cellphone charger and left in the street, police said.

The carjacking took place just before 8 a.m., outside Bed, Bath and Beyond on the 23800 block of Eureka.

The victim arrived at 7:45 for her 8 a.m. shift and parked near the door. She noticed a man walk by her vehicle wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She stayed inside until he passed.

As she got out of her vehicle, she opened her umbrella and noticed the man standing over her, pointing a black handgun at her.

He told her to get in and she complied, moving to the passenger side of her black 2016 Dodge 1500 truck.

The 40-year-old man allegedly drove the victim to a Super 8 on the 15100 block of Huron. According to the police report, he told the victim that his sister had been abducted by two black men, who were holding her hostage for a $500 ransom.

The victim had $3 on her.

The man drove her to an ATM at a Huntington Bank branch in the parking lot of Meijer on the 14600 block of Pardee.

The victim volunteered to get the money herself, but the man ordered her at gunpoint to give him her PIN number. She complied, and $100 was taken.

The man then drove south on Huron until it dead-ended, and parked. The man exited the vehicle and ordered the victim out, too.But she felt something tighten around her neck. It was blue: her cellphone charger.

The victim passed out and woke up in a muddy puddle. She saw her truck heading north on Huron, toward Eureka.

The victim asked workers from a nearby business, Quanta Containers, to call 911. Her cellphone and purse had been taken in the theft.

The victim refused medical attention, though there were marks on her neck and "deep red bruising" by her ears.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Detroit police arrested a suspect and recovered the woman's stolen truck, said Lt. Mark Gaynier, a spokesman for the Taylor Police Department.

Police will continue their investigation as they prepare a warrant request for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which will make a decision on charges.

The victim and suspect were "total strangers" to each other, Gaynier said. Other than some ligature marks around her neck, the victim is fine, he said.

