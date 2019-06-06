Burk (Photo: Harper Woods Public Safety Department)

Harper Woods — A Detroit teen is accused of being part of a group that poured lighter fluid on a woman while robbing her home last fall, police said.

Demyran Burk, 17, was arraigned Wednesday in 32-A District Court in Harper Woods on charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a felony.

A judge set his bond at $150,000 and scheduled a preliminary examination for the case against him for June 26.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the armed robbery charge, up to 20 years for the home invasion charge and up to two years for each the felony weapon charges.

Police said Burk and three other men forced their way into a home in the 20000 block of Elkhart at about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 by kicking in a side door.

After entering the home, the men demanded money from the four adult occupants, officials said. Two small children were also in the home at the time.

The group of men fired shots inside the home but no one was struck by the bullets, police said.

One of the men poured lighter fluid on a female adult while demanding money, according to authorities.

However, police arrived and the group fled the scene.

Investigators arrested Burke on May 31 in Detroit, officials said.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2530 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

