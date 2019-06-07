James Farris (Photo: Taylor Police Department)

Taylor — An Allen Park man was charged Friday with carjacking, robbing and choking a 52-year-old Flat Rock woman, authorities say.

James Robert Farris, 40, is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of stealing financial transaction device, Wayne County prosecutors said.

On Wednesday morning in Taylor, the woman arrived early for work. While waiting in the parking lot for her shift to start, she was kidnapped, carjacked, forced to take money from an ATM, choked with her cellphone charger and left in the street, police said.

The carjacking took place just before 8 a.m. outside Bed, Bath and Beyond in the 23800 block of Eureka.

The victim noticed a man walk by her vehicle wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She stayed inside until he passed.

As she got out of her vehicle, she opened her umbrella and noticed the man standing over her, pointing a black handgun at her. He told her to get in and she complied, moving to the passenger side of her black 2016 Dodge 1500 truck, according to the police report.

Farris allegedly drove the victim to a Super 8 in the 15800 block of Huron. According to the police report, the suspect told the victim his sister had been abducted by two men who were holding her hostage for a $500 ransom; the victim only had $3 on her.

The suspect drove her to an ATM at a Huntington Bank branch in the parking lot of Meijer in the 14600 block of Pardee.

The victim volunteered to get the money herself, but the suspect ordered her at gunpoint to give him her PIN number. She complied, and he took $100, according to the report.

The suspect then drove south on Huron until it dead-ended, and parked. He exited the vehicle and ordered the victim out too. Shen then felt something tighten around her neck. It was blue: her cellphone charger.

The victim passed out and woke up in a muddy puddle. She saw her truck heading north on Huron, toward Eureka.

The victim asked workers from a nearby business, Quanta Containers, to call 911. Her cellphone and purse had been taken in the theft.

The victim refused medical attention, though there were marks on her neck and "deep red bruising" by her ears, according to the report.

Farris was expected to be arraigned Friday in 23rd District Court in Taylor, prosecutors said.

