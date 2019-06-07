Administrators are dealing with an incident at Franklin High School in Livonia. (Photo: Google Maps)

Livonia — School administrators were notified of an incident involving a staff member at a Livonia high school and immediately addressed it Friday, a district spokeswoman said.

The Livonia Public School district declined to comment or provide details of what occurred involving a staff member at Franklin High School.

"The district was made aware of a situation involving a staff member and took immediate action to address it," the district said in an email statement to The Detroit News. "Because it is a personnel issue, the district cannot comment further."

The district said they followed their normal protocol and did not comment if the incident involved local authorities. Livonia Police Department confirmed the incident was not reported to their department Friday.

The district said a notice went out to parents similarly saying a "situation involving a Franklin staff member was brought to our attention and has been addressed."

The district would also not discuss details of the incident telling parents it is personnel matter and warning parents of possible news crews lingering around the school.

