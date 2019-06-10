Buy Photo Detroit city employees and neighbors place sandbags around a residence on Klenk St. to stop canal flooding on Klenk Island in Detroit on May 1. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state following heavy rainfall and flooding in Wayne County early last month.

After a preliminary damage assessment conducted May 27–29, state officials "determined the extent of damage reached the level necessary to apply for federal aid," Whitmer's office said in a statement Monday.

“Damage to a home and loss of personal property due to flooding can have devastating emotional and financial impacts,” the governor said. “Helping the affected residents of Wayne County is our priority, so the state is exploring all its options to help and has asked the federal government for additional resources to assist recovery efforts.”

Whitmer has requested supplementary federal aid to help eligible residents. If federal aid is granted, assistance could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses as well as other programs, her office said.

The request does not include help for costs incurred by state and local governments due to damage to public facilities and infrastructures, the state reported.

Whitmer’s request is slated to be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will advise the president whether a disaster declaration should be granted.

After nearly 4 inches of rain fell in the region the week of May 2, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County, which made available state resources to coordinate with local response and recovery efforts.

