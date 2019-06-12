Police investigate crash between car & pedestrian in Canton
Canton — Police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that had closed an intersection, officials said.
The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the intersection of Canton Center and Cherry Hill.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but specific injuries are unknown at this time.
The intersection has been fully reopened as of 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.
