Canton — Police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that had closed an intersection, officials said.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the intersection of Canton Center and Cherry Hill.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but specific injuries are unknown at this time.

The intersection has been fully reopened as of 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

