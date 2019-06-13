Steve Spreitzer is eager to continue his social justice work while recovering. F (Photo: Facebook)

Steve Spreitzer has led the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity & Inclusion for more than five years, but for at least the next several weeks, keeping up with his work likely means a different approach.

Spreitzer is recovering from a hit-and-run accident this week that left him hospitalized and facing a lengthy recovery.

Despite that, and no answers on a suspect, he remains upbeat.

"It was just one of those moments to count your blessings," he said Thursday night. "In a way, I'm lucky. I could have been killed."

Two days earlier, Spreitzer was returning home from a long early-evening bike ride to spend time with his wife Mary on their 31st wedding anniversary when an SUV struck him near Ann Arbor Trail and Beck in Plymouth Township. The driver fled, he said.

Three women in the intersection left their cars and pulled him to safety until emergency personnel responded. "Thank God there were three Samaritans for me," Spreitzer said.

Police interviewed Spreitzer and the women before he was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia.

Representatives with the Police Department could not be reached Thursday night for comment onthe investigation's status.

Spreitzer's injuries include cracked ribs and injuries to his "hip area.". Doctors told the 62-year-old, who turns 63 on Monday, to expect 6-8 weeks of recovery. He cannot drive in that time, and was deciding on surgery for pins and rods, he said.

He remained hospitalized Thursday night.

Spreitzer, who has received recognition from groups such as World Sabbath for Religious Reconciliation, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Michigan, the Catholic Youth Organization and the Hindu American Foundation, is focused on his group's efforts.

Last week, he and Roundtable staffers attended a meeting related to the controversial possible closure of Benton Harbor high schools.

"I will try to find a way to work from home," he said. "Now I'm going to have do it more creatively."

