MSP: Woman ejected from car in rollover crash on M-14 near Sheldon
Plymouth Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in which a woman is in critical condition after being ejected from a car, officials said.
Troopers were called at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday to eastbound M-14 near Sheldon, according to authorities.
According to a preliminary investigation, a car's driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road, and the vehicle rolled over.
It appears the female driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She had head and chest injuries, officials said. Her passenger, however, was wearing her seat belt and suffered minor injuries.
Driving too fast for conditions may have been a factor, police said, and it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
