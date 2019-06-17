A Canton Township Walmart was evacuated Sunday night while police searched the store for a possible bomb, a release by the Canton Public Safety Department said.

The news release said that at about 9:43 p.m., Canton Township police were dispatched to the Walmart store at 39500 Ford Road for "a possible bomb threat discovered in a public area."

"Out of an abundance of caution, Walmart management decided to evacuate the premises while the location was searched by members of the Canton Police Department and the Wayne County Metro explosives K9," the release said.

Police found no suspicious items or packages and said the store was expected to re-open. The store's website shows the location is open 24 hours.

Details about the nature of the threat were not released Sunday night.

