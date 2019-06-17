Police seek suspect who set fire behind Dearborn Heights bar
Dearborn Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect who set fire to a shed behind a business in April, officials said.
The suspect, described as a man was wearing a backpack, set the fire between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 16 behind the 342 Bar and Grille, located at 3932 Pelham Street, according to authorities.
A video security system captured footage of the suspect in the area where the fire was set.
Anyone with information should call Dearborn Heights Police Sgt. Joseph Reyna at (313) 277-7709.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/17/police-seek-suspect-who-set-fire-behind-dearborn-heights-bar/1479228001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.