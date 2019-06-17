Dearborn Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect who set fire to a shed behind a business in April, officials said.

The suspect, described as a man was wearing a backpack, set the fire between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 16 behind the 342 Bar and Grille, located at 3932 Pelham Street, according to authorities.

A video security system captured footage of the suspect in the area where the fire was set.

Anyone with information should call Dearborn Heights Police Sgt. Joseph Reyna at (313) 277-7709.

