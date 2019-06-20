Gibraltar — Police in the Downriver Wayne County suburb of Gibraltar are investigating a "possible drowning" on Wednesday night.

It was about 6:10 p.m. when Gibraltar police got a 911 call from the Trenton Channel near Calf Island.

People on board told members of Wayne County's marine division that someone in the group took a swim in the water, but had become separated from the boat due to the current of the Detroit River. They said the person "quickly went under the water and never resurfaced," Gibraltar police said in a statement.

Passengers on the boat had been wake-boarding at the time.

Wayne County, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Downriver Dive Team all joined the search and rescue effort, but suspended the search for the night at 10:30 p.m.

Police expected to resume the search Thursday morning, weather permitting, and are withholding the victim's identify, pending family notifications.

The U.S. Coast Guard will not be involved in Thursday's efforts, said Lt. Justin Bommer, a spokesman. Wednesday night, he said, there was "a strong search effort" that "completely saturated the area," but based on reports that the victim, who is female, was submerged and hasn't been seen since, the recovery effort will be a local one.

