Evidence seized from locations in Southfield, Taylor and Detroit. (Photo: MSP)

Detroit — Michigan State Police arrested three men Wednesday for spreading heroin and other illegal narcotics into Downriver communities.

The Downriver Area Narcotics Organization completed an investigation that spanned several months involving the flow of narcotics into Downriver communities, police said.

The officers executed search warrants in Southfield, Taylor and Detroit.

The men are from Taylor, Southfield and Detroit and are all 43 years old.

Officers seized 3.3 pounds of cocaine, nearly a pound of heroin/fentanyl, two AR-15 rifles, three pistols and $72,655 in cash.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/21/3-men-arrested-spreading-illegal-narcotics-downriver-communities/1523822001/