Romulus — A traveler at Detroit Metro Airport stripped down and tried to run through a security checkpoint Friday morning, officials said.

“At approximately 6:30 this morning, a man walked up to a checkpoint in Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s McNamara Terminal," Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement. "He removed his clothing, disconnected a stanchion and approached a metal detector.

"TSA officers did not allow him through the metal detector," she said. "The Wayne County Airport Authority’s police and fire departments responded and determined the man did not pose a security threat. The man was transported to an area hospital.”

A spokeswoman for the TSA referred questions to local law enforcement officials.

