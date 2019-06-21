Wayne woman killed in rollover crash with cement truck in Romulus
Romulus — A 38-year-old Wayne woman is dead after a rollover crash involving a cement truck Friday morning in Romulus, police said.
Officials are not identifying the woman until they've notified her family.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
According to a preliminary findings, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Merriman and Van Born roads.
A black Hyundai Sonata, which was being driven by the victim, was traveling east on Van Born when it collided with a cement truck traveling in the same direction, authorities said. The truck then rolled over onto the car.
The truck's driver remained at the scene after the accident. Police said he suffered minor injuries.
Officials said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information should call the Romulus Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (734) 955-8815.
