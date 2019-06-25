Highland Park police on scene where man has barricaded himself in home
Highland Park — Police are responding to a report of a man who has barricaded himself in a home on East Grand, officials said.
Authorities are not releasing many details at this time.
East Grand runs parallel to the Davision Freeway and between Oakland and Woodward avenues.
