An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to determine the cause of death. (Photo: Detroit News)

Redford Township police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl found unresponsive in a motel on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Inn America on Telegraph at about 9:30 a.m. on a report that the girl was not breathing, authorities said in a statement.

Township fire crews performed CPR and transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

"All persons related to the case are accounted for and have been interviewed," police said.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/25/redford-township-death-girl-motel/1564550001/