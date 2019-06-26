EB I-94 closed at Ecorse Road due to crash
Taylor — Eastbound Interstate 94 has been closed at Ecorse Road due to a crash, officials said.
All lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed just east of Detroit Metro Airport and it's unknown when it will reopen, they said.
Traffic has already started to back up.
