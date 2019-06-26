All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 have been closed at Ecorse Road due to a crash, officials said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Taylor — Eastbound Interstate 94 has been closed at Ecorse Road due to a crash, officials said.

All lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed just east of Detroit Metro Airport and it's unknown when it will reopen, they said.

Traffic has already started to back up.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/26/eb-94-closed-ecorse-road-due-crash/1572449001/