Woodhaven — A man wanted by police for allegedly taking pictures and filming other men while they used a bowling alley's restroom last year is in custody, police said.

Ryan Dustin Gaynier, 36, of Temperance was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Michigan State Police troopers, Woodhaven Police Chief Robert Toth said. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has authorized a 50-count felony warrant against Gaynier in connection with the accusations, he said.

Toth said Gaynier was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the Woodhaven Police Department while he awaits arraignment.

Police said officers were called to the Woodhaven Lanes Bowling Alley in December by a man who said another man was taking pictures and video of the victim urinating in the men's restroom.

Officers located seized a mobile phone from a man on the alley, Toth said.

After a forensic examination of the device, investigators found 150 individual video clips stored in the phone. The clips had images of the victim who called police and other unknown male victims. Police said it appears the clips were recorded from an adjacent restroom stall.

Toth said police attempted to contact the suspect several times, but he failed to make himself available for an interview.

After exhausting all attempts to locate the suspect, Woodhaven police on June 14 signed the warrant against Gaynier and sought help from the state police's fugitive apprehension team.

