Redford Township — Police say they have a man and a woman in custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who was found unresponsive Tuesday night in a motel.

Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima said the investigation continues and noted an autopsy had been conducted on the girl Wednesday. He could not release any more information.

"We have two people in custody, a male and a female," he said. "We had the autopsy this morning."

Township police were called at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Inn America on Telegraph to respond to a report about a girl who was not breathing, authorities said in a statement.

Township fire crews performed CPR and transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

"All persons related to the case are accounted for and have been interviewed," police said.

