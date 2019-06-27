Redford Township — Police say a young boy was also found in the same motel room where a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive Tuesday night.

"There was a 3-year-old boy who was also found there," Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima said. "He was in the room as well. He is OK."

DiPrima said the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office has issued preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on the girl. The office said the girl's cause of death appears to have been blunt force trauma, according to the captain.

"It's not the final results, though," he said. "Things can change, but I am not anticipating that. The ME has ruled this a homicide from blunt force trauma."

A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the girl's death.

Township police were called about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Inn America on Telegraph to respond to a report about a girl who was not breathing, police said.

Fire crews performed CPR and transported her to a hospital in Oakland County, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

DiPrima said investigators are still working on a request for authorization of charges against the suspects from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

