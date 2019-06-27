Redford Township Police vehicle (Photo: Facebook)

A Redford Township couple was charged Thursday with the beating death of a 5-year-old girl who was found Tuesday in a motel room.

Michael Deshawn Lewis, 30, and Steffani Jones, 26, were to be arraigned in 17th District Court on charges of felony murder, second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Jones' daughter and injuries to her 3-year-old son.

Police said the boy was found in the room where the girl was discovered injured and unresponsive Tuesday night at the Inn America in the 14300 block of Telegraph Road in Redford Township.

Authorities allege the couple physically abused the boy. The girl's death was ruled a homicide by multiple instances of blunt force trauma, according to an investigator with the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office. Although Redford is in Wayne County, the girl was taken to an Oakland County hospital.

