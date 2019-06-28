Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Two people died Friday when the car they were riding in collided with an Inkster police vehicle, investigators said.

Michigan State Police reported the fatalities were a 45-year-old Inkster woman and a 10-year-old boy.

According to the state police, the police SUV was traveling west on Cherry Hill near Inkster Road about 6:30 p.m. with its lights and sirens activated en route to a crash scene.

At the same time, a Buick headed east on Cherry Hill "made a left turn in front of the SUV," state police officials said in a statement.

The driver, identified as a 45-year-old Inkster resident, and a 10-year-old boy were killed instantly, according to the release.

The police officer in the Inkster SUV was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP is handling the investigation, which the agency said was pending review of dash cam video footage, SUV black box and autopsy results.

