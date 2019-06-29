This story has been corrected to say the suspect is from Southgate.

Wyandotte — A 45-year-old woman faces four felony bank robbery charges in three suburban Wayne County communities, court records show.

Amalia Helton was arraigned Wednesday at Wyandotte's 27th District Court on one of the charges, owing to an alleged June 12 bank robbery. She was given a bond of $250,000 and would have to wear a tether if released, and according to Wayne County Jail records remains an inmate as of Saturday morning.

In addition to that, she has two $5,000 cash-or-surety bonds for other bank robbery charges out of Southgate.

The charged bank robberies range from a Nov. 24 incident in Allen Park to the June 12 incident in Wyandotte. The alleged Southgate bank robberies took place on Dec. 19 and May 20.

Helton is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 24th District Court in the Allen Park case, court records show.

Dearborn Heights attorney Christopher Shemke, a former assistant prosecutor in Wayne County, will handle Helton's defense.

Shemke was retained by Helton's family. After meeting with Helton, he described her as a "very nice person" who is in "good health" but "found herself in dire straits."

If the cases are bound over for trial at Wayne County Circuit Court, Shemke said he will seek a "global resolution" that would treat the matters as one.

"We'll be able to paint a different picture as to why this alleged behavior came to fruition," Shemke said. "After reviewing her actions, I'm hopeful the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will see it fit to be lenient when dealing with her admonishment. These allegations are not in her character."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/06/29/wyandotte-mom-45-faces-bank-robbery-charges-3-downriver-cities/1604983001/