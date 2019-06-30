Man, 39, faces six felonies in April homicide in Inkster
Inkster — A 39-year-old man with a long-violent past faces six felony charges in a late-April shooting homicide in Inkster, court records show.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged James McCreary with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, firearms possession by a felon, and three counts of felony firearm.
On April 26, about 2:15 a.m., state troopers and detectives were dispatched to the 4000 block of Durand Court near Middle Belt and Michigan Avenue, where authorities found a man dead.
Two months later, McCreary has been charged in that homicide.
McCreary's criminal record stretches back more than two decades into his early adult life, beginning with a negligent homicide charge owing to an April 1998 Wayne County incident, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records. He took a plea deal and served a year-and-a-half of a possible two-year sentence.
But his troubles didn't end there. Two months before taking the plea deal on the 1998 incident in December 2000, McCreary carried out a two-day campaign of violence in October 2000, racking up five felony charges in Wayne County, which he pleaded guilty to: two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of assault with intent to commit armed robbery, one count of felony firearm and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
In March 2001 he took a plea deal on all five, and was incarcerated until October 2017.
McCreary was arrested on the homicide last week, confirmed Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit.
Arraignment information was not immediately available, but court records show McCreary is due for a probable cause conference at Inkster's 22nd District Court on July 10.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.