Inkster — A 39-year-old man with a long-violent past faces six felony charges in a late-April shooting homicide in Inkster, court records show.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged James McCreary with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, firearms possession by a felon, and three counts of felony firearm.

James McCreary (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

On April 26, about 2:15 a.m., state troopers and detectives were dispatched to the 4000 block of Durand Court near Middle Belt and Michigan Avenue, where authorities found a man dead.

Two months later, McCreary has been charged in that homicide.

McCreary's criminal record stretches back more than two decades into his early adult life, beginning with a negligent homicide charge owing to an April 1998 Wayne County incident, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records. He took a plea deal and served a year-and-a-half of a possible two-year sentence.

But his troubles didn't end there. Two months before taking the plea deal on the 1998 incident in December 2000, McCreary carried out a two-day campaign of violence in October 2000, racking up five felony charges in Wayne County, which he pleaded guilty to: two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of assault with intent to commit armed robbery, one count of felony firearm and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In March 2001 he took a plea deal on all five, and was incarcerated until October 2017.

McCreary was arrested on the homicide last week, confirmed Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit.

Arraignment information was not immediately available, but court records show McCreary is due for a probable cause conference at Inkster's 22nd District Court on July 10.

