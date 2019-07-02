Wyandotte — Authorities are working to identify a man whose body was recovered from the Detroit River near Wyandotte on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Coast Guard got word from the authorities in Wyandotte that a fisherman had spotted a body in the Detroit River near Grassy Island, said Lt. Justin Bommer, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Bommer said the Coast Guard sent out a 45-foot response boat. When the man was located, it was "very evident he was not with us anymore," he said.

Authorities describe the man as black, wearing a white T-shirt and no shoes. The Coast Guard turned the man's body over to local medics on shore.

The cause of the man's death will be determined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. The man does not match the description of anyone who'd been reported missing in area waters, Bommer said.

