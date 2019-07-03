Dearborn Heights — A Detroit woman has been charged with striking a pregnant woman with her vehicle in a fast food restaurant parking lot, officials said.

Ladonna Marie Boatwright, 37, has been charged in court with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and assaulting a pregnant woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A judge ordered her held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled her next court appearance for July 17. By Wednesday afternoon, Boatwright had posted bond and was released, according to court records.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison for each of the assault with intent to murder charges, up to 10 years for each of the assault with intent to do great bodily harm charges and four years for each of the felonious assault charges. The assault of a pregnant woman is a misdemeanor.

Police said officers were called to a fast food restaurant in the 20400 block of West Warren Avenue near Evergreen Road at about 11:21 p.m. Saturday to respond to a report about a fight.

The officers arrived and found a woman who was eight months pregnant being treated by medics.

Investigators said an argument between the woman and Boatwright allegedly escalated into a physical fight. At the end of the fight, Boatwright allegedly struck the pregnant woman with her vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said Boatwright turned herself into officers Wednesday morning.

