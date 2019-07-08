Taylor — Two people have been arrested in stabbings that happened Saturday at a Knights of Columbus hall, Taylor police said.

One person is dead and three were injured, they said.

Officials also said investigators executed search warrants at a location in Southgate related to the incident. In addition, they have submitted a request for charges to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in connection with the stabbings.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Knights of Columbus hall at 24900 Brest near Telegraph, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the location just before 11 p.m. on reports of a large fight with a possible stabbing. The hall was being used for a private event.

Police found four people who had been injured. They were taken to a hospital to be treated. One of the victims died from his injuries, according to police. The other three victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

