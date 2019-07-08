State police investigate non-fatal Inkster shooting
Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a man in Inkster, officials said Monday.
The shooting happened before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Henry Ruff Road near Michigan Avenue.
No suspect has been identified at this time, according to authorities. No further information is being released.
