Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a man in Inkster, officials said Monday.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Henry Ruff Road near Michigan Avenue.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to authorities. No further information is being released.

