Westland — Hundreds of kids gathered Tuesday to jump into messy muck and be crowned mud royalty.

Wayne County Parks turned Nankin Mills Park into a giant mud pit for the 32nd annual Mud Day.

The county created a 75 x 150 foot mud pit for the annual event that let children ages 12 and younger to play and compete in mud games.

"I’ve seen two generations at this point," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. "Mothers who grew up coming to mud day, and now have their kids here. Took me years to come to appreciate it, but I’ve come here enough times and I really love to see the look on the families faces."

The children were separated into three age groups: ages 4 and younger, 5-7 and 8-12 years old. Children played games like Mud Limbo, Wheelbarrow Races and had a chance to be crowned King or Queen Mud.

Jonathan Marini stopped by the event on a road trip from Rochester, New York, with friends.

"We don’t have anything like this in New York," he said. "It doesn’t get any better than this. It’s awesome."

This year marks the centennial anniversary of Wayne County Parks. Mud Day participants had a chance to win anniversary prizes.

So there was no chance of the little mud dwellers tracking the muck home, the Westland Fire Department was on hand to rinse the children off after the event.

On Saturday, the county brings back its free Wayne County Fun Fest with live music, diverse food, carnival rides and a silent disco.

