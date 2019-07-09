2019 Mud Day at Nankin Mills Park
Twelve-year-old Jordan Middleton, of Westland, enjoys mucking it up during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, July 9, 2019.
Twelve-year-old Jordan Middleton, of Westland, enjoys mucking it up during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, July 9, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids take part in a race across the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids participate in a limbo contest during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
Kids participate in a limbo contest during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids and their parents goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
Kids and their parents goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ten-year-old Nathan Jamerson, of Dearborn Heights, enjoys mucking it up during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
Ten-year-old Nathan Jamerson, of Dearborn Heights, enjoys mucking it up during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Seven-year-old Zoe McClain, of Taylor enjoys mucking it up during mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Seven-year-old Zoe McClain, of Taylor enjoys mucking it up during mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Eight-year-old Olivia Schroeder, of Westland shows off her muddy face during mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
Eight-year-old Olivia Schroeder, of Westland shows off her muddy face during mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids enjoy splashing through the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Hundreds of kids enjoy splashing through the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids enjoy splashing through the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A forgotten shoe lays in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
A forgotten shoe lays in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids take part in a race across the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids play in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Hundreds of kids play in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids take part in a race across the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A young girls pours out a bucket of muck while participating in the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
A young girls pours out a bucket of muck while participating in the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids take part in a race across the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A wheelbarrow race sends the kids through the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
A wheelbarrow race sends the kids through the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of kids play in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Kids goof around in the muck during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Four-year-old Sebastian Orr, of Belleville, was named the Mud King in the four-and-under category during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Four-year-old Sebastian Orr, of Belleville, was named the Mud King in the four-and-under category during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Seven-year-old Phoenix Crowder, of Westland, was crowned one of the Mud Kings during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park.
Seven-year-old Phoenix Crowder, of Westland, was crowned one of the Mud Kings during the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Eight-year-old Paulie Parfrey, of Taylor, gets his face wiped off by his father Paul Babcock.
Eight-year-old Paulie Parfrey, of Taylor, gets his face wiped off by his father Paul Babcock. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Westland firefighter Rich Dege uses a firehose to spray the kids clean after participating in the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Westland firefighter Rich Dege uses a firehose to spray the kids clean after participating in the annual mud day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Westland — Hundreds of kids gathered Tuesday to jump into messy muck and be crowned mud royalty.

    Wayne County Parks turned Nankin Mills Park into a giant mud pit for the 32nd annual Mud Day. 

    The county created a 75 x 150 foot mud pit for the annual event that let children ages 12 and younger to play and compete in mud games.

    "I’ve seen two generations at this point," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. "Mothers who grew up coming to mud day, and now have their kids here. Took me years to come to appreciate it, but I’ve come here enough times and I really love to see the look on the families faces."

    Playing dirty is the name of the game at this event. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

    The children were separated into three age groups: ages 4 and younger, 5-7 and 8-12 years old. Children played games like Mud Limbo, Wheelbarrow Races and had a chance to be crowned King or Queen Mud.  

    Jonathan Marini stopped by the event on a road trip from Rochester, New York, with friends.

    "We don’t have anything like this in New York," he said. "It doesn’t get any better than this. It’s awesome."

    This year marks the centennial anniversary of Wayne County Parks. Mud Day participants had a chance to win anniversary prizes.

    So there was no chance of the little mud dwellers tracking the muck home, the Westland Fire Department was on hand to rinse the children off after the event.

    On Saturday, the county brings back its free Wayne County Fun Fest with live music, diverse food, carnival rides and a silent disco. 

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/09/mud-day-wayne-county/1687568001/