Wyandotte — A 5-year-old girl in Ecorse was seriously injured after a man on a motorcycle who allegedly fled a traffic stop struck her, police said.

At about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, officers attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle on Second Street, near North Riverbank, according to the police. The driver stopped, but "almost instantaneously" the motorcycle took off, bypassing a number of stop signs and crossing the bridge to Ecorse.

Michael Stanley (Photo: Wyandotte Police Department)

Ecorse had a fireworks celebration going on at the time.

Police say the motorcycle hit a 5-year-old girl, who was leaving the event with her family. Archie Hamilton, deputy chief of the Wyandotte department, said the girl suffered a broken collarbone, road rash and a laceration on her forehead, and had an eye swollen shut and her ribs bruised.

After the crash, the driver left the motorcycle and tried to flee on foot. Michael Stanley, 36, was arrested a short time later.

Court records show that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Stanley with six felonies: second-degree fleeing and eluding, failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury crash, forged license plates or documents, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function, and resisting and obstructing the police.

Stanley "had no business driving" due to outstanding traffic warrants, Hamilton said.

Officers stopped by the girl's home on Sunday and gave the family a little care package.

"Even though she's in that state, she's smiling from ear to ear," Hamilton said. "She's going to recover — no permanent damage."

This Saturday, from about 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wyandotte police will have a dunk tank at the community's art fair, Hamilton said. Proceeds will go to the girl's recovery.

Hamilton described fleeing and eluding situations as one of the great dangers officers and the public face.

"You never know why someone's running from the police," Hamilton explained. "For all you know a person could have a body in their trunk."

At his arraignment Tuesday at Wyandotte's 27th District Court, Stanley was given a $1 million surety bond, which means $100,000 would be needed to post bail.

As of Thursday, Stanley is still an inmate at the Wayne County Jail.

