Wayne — A 17-year-old boy will spend at least the next 27 years in prison — and as much of the next 42 years — after being sentenced Wednesday to consecutive sentences on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in a late-November homicide in Wayne.

Antoine Perry, 17, was sentenced to 25 to 42 years for the second-degree murder charge and two years for felony firearm. The terms will be served consecutively, which means the two-year felony firearm term will come after the murder sentence. Had the sentences run concurrently, it would've been a 25 to 40 year sentence for the two crimes.

Antoine Perry (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

On Nov. 26, 2018, Perry gunned down a 19-year-old Ypsilanti man, Devin Woods, outside a Wayne recreation center, per media accounts of the case. Woods died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Perry was 16 at the time he was charged.

He originally faced four charges: felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm. But when he pleaded guilty in June, at a pretrial conference, one count of felony firearm was dropped and the felony murder charge was dropped, swapped for second-degree murder.

Perry's 27- to 42-year sentence will begin at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, where he will be photographed, showered and fingerprinted. He will be given toiletries and his jump suit. He will also meet a member of the parole board to discuss how he can serve his time in prison productively, said Holly Kramer, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

If he does not have his GED or high school diploma, he'll be required to get one before being paroled.

MDOC says that prisoners' movements are limited during the reception process, as they can receive visits only from clergy, a legislative ombudsman or an attorney on official business. They receive one hour in the recreation yard daily and have access to books and medical care, but can't "have any outside clothing or other property."

Prisoners are tested for tuberculosis and given a physical, along with psychological testing, and a test of their abilities in reading and math skills.

Then, they are classified. There are five levels, one being the lowest-security and five being the highest. Then the prisoner is sent to their destination.

If Perry serves the maximum sentence, he would be 59 upon leaving.

