Taylor — A motorcyclist allegedly spotted driving recklessly in Taylor on Saturday has 10 prior drunk driving convictions on his record, Michigan State Police said.

The 55-year-old Taylor man was pulled over Saturday on westbound Interstate 94 near Telegraph after being spotted "operating carelessly by speeding, weaving heavily and taking both hands off the handle bars at the same time" by an off-duty state trooper.

The trooper was a sergeant headed home from his shift, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman and commander, via Twitter.

After pulling the man over, the sergeant put him through a number of field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed.

Then the man allegedly declined a breathalyzer test.

But Michigan has an implied consent law, which states that by driving a vehicle, a motorist has already consented to a "chemical test" to determine their blood alcohol content, per the Michigan Secretary of State.

Those who refuse a breath test have six points added to their driving record and lose their license for a year, according to the state, and that's in addition to any consequences that may result from the offense itself.

In lieu of the breath test, troopers obtained a search warrant to draw blood from the suspect. Those results are pending.

The state police investigation revealed that the suspect has 10 prior drunk driving convictions on his record, Shaw wrote.

The suspect was arrested for drunken driving, driving with a revoked license, and driving a motorcycle without endorsement, and is jailed pending charges.

