A street sweeper's unsuccessful attempt to pass a semi truck on westbound Interstate 94 near the Wayne/Macomb County border at Eight Mile resulted in a closure of the freeway for hours.

The crash took place about 3:20 a.m., Michigan State Police said via Twitter. When the street sweeper made its attempt to pass, it struck a back tire of the truck.

The driver of the street sweeper then lost control and hit a median wall, sending cement into the eastbound lanes.

That driver was transported to the hospital afterward, but police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The freeway was closed through the early 6 a.m. hour.

Per MDOT, the annual average daily traffic for that stretch of I-94 is about 135,000 vehicles.

Crashes closed sections of Interstate 94 early Monday. (Photo: MDOT)

