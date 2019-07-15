Street sweeper's attempt to pass semi truck closed I-94 for hours
A street sweeper's unsuccessful attempt to pass a semi truck on westbound Interstate 94 near the Wayne/Macomb County border at Eight Mile resulted in a closure of the freeway for hours.
The crash took place about 3:20 a.m., Michigan State Police said via Twitter. When the street sweeper made its attempt to pass, it struck a back tire of the truck.
The driver of the street sweeper then lost control and hit a median wall, sending cement into the eastbound lanes.
That driver was transported to the hospital afterward, but police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
The freeway was closed through the early 6 a.m. hour.
Per MDOT, the annual average daily traffic for that stretch of I-94 is about 135,000 vehicles.
