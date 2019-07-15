Man charged in connection to Harper Woods shooting
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month at a Harper Woods gas station that left one person injured, police announced Monday.
Investigators allege Jeremiah Dewayne Harris was involved in a shootout at a Sunoco in the 19000 block of Kelly on June 28.
Detectives determined Harris did not fire the shot that wounded a bystander, who is recovering, police said in a statement. He was arraigned Friday in 32-A District Court on five counts, including felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the release.
A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
Authorities are working to identify other suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2530. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.