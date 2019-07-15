Jeremiah Harris was arraigned last week, faces a preliminary exam on July 31. (Photo: Harper Woods Department of Public Safety)

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month at a Harper Woods gas station that left one person injured, police announced Monday.

Investigators allege Jeremiah Dewayne Harris was involved in a shootout at a Sunoco in the 19000 block of Kelly on June 28.

Detectives determined Harris did not fire the shot that wounded a bystander, who is recovering, police said in a statement. He was arraigned Friday in 32-A District Court on five counts, including felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the release.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 31.

Authorities are working to identify other suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2530. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

